close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19809.75 + 78.00
Nifty Smallcap (1.10%)
6038.80 + 65.55
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
40726.45 + 135.80
Nifty Bank (0.49%)
44441.30 + 215.40
Heatmap

Congress to EC: Book Amit Shah for 'provocative' comments in Chhattisgarh

Amit Shah accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of lynching Bhuneshwar Sahu for 'appeasement and vote bank politics' during a rally in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress party has strongly condemned Home Minister Amit Shah's "provocative" statement in poll-bound Chhattisgarh regarding the killing of Bhuneshwar Sahu and has appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to take action against him.

Sahu, a 22-year-old, was killed in communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in April. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded his father, Ishwar Sahu, from the Sajat assembly constituency in the district.

During an election rally in Rajnandgaon, Amit Shah accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of lynching Bhuneshwar Sahu for "appeasement and vote bank politics". Shah declared that the BJP would bring Sahu's killers to justice and gave a ticket to his father as a symbol of this commitment.

"Do you want Chhattisgarh to become the centre of communal riots once again? Should Bhuneshwar Sahu get justice or not? If Congress comes to power again, it will continue the politics of appeasement and vote bank," stated Shah during the rally.

Pointing at Sahu, who was on the stage, Shah said, "Bhuneshwar Sahu was lynched for vote bank [politics] and appeasement. We will bring the murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu to justice. We have given a ticket to his father."

Congress leaders criticised Shah's statement, deeming it objectionable and aimed at inciting communal violence in Chhattisgarh. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that it is the EC's first responsibility to act on such inflammatory statements, especially when the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in Chhattisgarh. He expressed concerns that if the commission fails to act, the BJP might continue to spread communalism in its election campaign in the state.

"This statement of Amit Shah is not only objectionable but its sole purpose is to incite communal violence in the peaceful state of Chhattisgarh. The home minister has given this statement with the intention of inciting hysteria for electoral gains. What he has said is absolutely false," Ramesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ramesh stated, "Amit Shah, frustrated by his apparent defeat in Chhattisgarh, now wants to take the help of communalism. In this matter, now the first responsibility directly lies with the Election Commission, as the code of conduct is in force."

Ramesh also demanded appropriate action, including registering a case against Amit Shah for his comments.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

Gehlot responsible for stalling East Rajasthan Canal project: Rathore

Congress will come to power in 2024 if it can retain Rajasthan, says Kharge

Congress demands national status for ERCP, begins yatra in Rajasthan

Rs 63 cr worth drugs, liquor, cash seized after MCC enforced in Rajasthan


"It (EC) should take cognizance of this inflammatory statement and take appropriate action by registering a case against Amit Shah," the Congress leader added.

Chhattisgarh will have its state Assembly election in two phases on November 7 and 17. The votes will be counted on December 3.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Amit Shah Election Commission of India Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Jairam Ramesh BJP Congress Indian National Congress State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Election Commission Election news Elections in India Election campaign BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon