The Congress party has strongly condemned Home Minister Amit Shah's "provocative" statement in poll-bound Chhattisgarh regarding the killing of Bhuneshwar Sahu and has appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to take action against him.

Sahu, a 22-year-old, was killed in communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in April. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded his father, Ishwar Sahu, from the Sajat assembly constituency in the district.

During an election rally in Rajnandgaon, Amit Shah accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of lynching Bhuneshwar Sahu for "appeasement and vote bank politics". Shah declared that the BJP would bring Sahu's killers to justice and gave a ticket to his father as a symbol of this commitment.

"Do you want Chhattisgarh to become the centre of communal riots once again? Should Bhuneshwar Sahu get justice or not? If Congress comes to power again, it will continue the politics of appeasement and vote bank," stated Shah during the rally.

Pointing at Sahu, who was on the stage, Shah said, "Bhuneshwar Sahu was lynched for vote bank [politics] and appeasement. We will bring the murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu to justice. We have given a ticket to his father."

Congress leaders criticised Shah's statement, deeming it objectionable and aimed at inciting communal violence in Chhattisgarh. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that it is the EC's first responsibility to act on such inflammatory statements, especially when the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in Chhattisgarh. He expressed concerns that if the commission fails to act, the BJP might continue to spread communalism in its election campaign in the state.

"This statement of Amit Shah is not only objectionable but its sole purpose is to incite communal violence in the peaceful state of Chhattisgarh. The home minister has given this statement with the intention of inciting hysteria for electoral gains. What he has said is absolutely false," Ramesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ramesh stated, "Amit Shah, frustrated by his apparent defeat in Chhattisgarh, now wants to take the help of communalism. In this matter, now the first responsibility directly lies with the Election Commission, as the code of conduct is in force."

Ramesh also demanded appropriate action, including registering a case against Amit Shah for his comments.

"It (EC) should take cognizance of this inflammatory statement and take appropriate action by registering a case against Amit Shah," the Congress leader added.

Chhattisgarh will have its state Assembly election in two phases on November 7 and 17. The votes will be counted on December 3.

(With agency inputs)