close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

'Steps to curb pollution won't be effective till NCR states check sources'

A report by independent environment think tank Centre for Science and Environment shows that 31 per cent of Delhi's pollution comes from sources within the national capital

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday demanded that the Centre impose a complete ban on firecrackers and allow movement of only CNG and electric vehicles in the entire National Capital Region in a bid to curb air pollution.
Rai, in a letter to Bhupender Yadav, his counterpart at the Centre, said the Delhi government has taken numerous steps to curb air pollution during the winter season. "But these steps will not be effective until Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh deal with the sources of pollution in the NCR region."

A report by independent environment think tank Centre for Science and Environment shows that 31 per cent of Delhi's pollution comes from sources within the national capital while 69 per cent is from sources in NCR states, he said.
Rai demanded that the Centre convene an emergency meeting to discuss solutions to factors contributing to air pollution in the national capital.
The states in the National Capital Region (NCR) should impose a complete ban on firecrackers and stubble burning in the entire region and allow only CNG and electric vehicles, the Delhi minister said.
"Many industrial units in NCR states are still running on polluting fuels. They should be immediately converted to piped natural gas. The heavily polluting brick kilns running in NCR states should be asked to adopt zig-zag technology to check pollution," he said.
"Electricity should be ensured for all housing societies in NCR states to reduce dependence on diesel generators. The state governments concerned should be asked to divert non-destined vehicles from their origin point on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways," Rai wrote in the letter.

Also Read

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

Delhi has witnessed 30% improvement in air quality: Minister Gopal Rai

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

How a heady mix of IPL & Kohli helped cricket secure 2028 LA Olympics berth

Excise policy case: SC reserves verdict on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia

Congress to EC: Book Amit Shah for 'provocative' comments in Chhattisgarh

Centre planning enhanced zoonotic disease surveillance: Health secretary

IMD weather update: Orange alerts in four Kerala districts, check details

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai NCR air pollution

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon