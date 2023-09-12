Confirmation

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition in the court seeking 15 days of custody of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in a multi-crore scam, said an official. However, a decision on this petition, which was filed on Monday is expected to come up for a hearing on Wednesday, said the official.

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself, saying her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion from Trump's lawyers takes aim at US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of January 6 defendants.

The death toll in the Morocco earthquake has passed 2800 after a powerful 6.8 earthquake hit the country on Friday last week, Al Jazeera reported. The rescue operation is still underway in the country in order to find the survivors. Search and rescue teams from Spain, the United Kingdom, and Qatar have joined Moroccan rescue efforts after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake slammed the High Atlas Mountains late Friday, with the epicentre 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, according to Al Jazeera.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

