Latest LIVE: Two dead, 12 rescued as building collapses in UP's Barabanki
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Two people have died and 12 were rescued while four are still trapped under the debris as a three-storey building collapsed here in the early hours of Monday, police said. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Eknath Shinde Uttar Pradesh Building Collapse Death toll rescue US presidential election Indian American Taiwan Beijing Maharashtra Maratha reservation
First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 8:12 AM IST