Latest LIVE: Two dead, 12 rescued as building collapses in UP's Barabanki

Two dead, 12 rescued as building collapses in UP's Barabanki

BS Web Team New Delhi

Representative image

Two people have died and 12 were rescued while four are still trapped under the debris as a three-storey building collapsed here in the early hours of Monday, police said. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said. ...Read More

