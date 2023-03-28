close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BSF shoots down another Pakistani drone in Punjab, seizes contraband

It was recovered on Tuesday morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force

ANI General News
Pak drone

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down another Pakistani drone in Punjab soon after it entered into Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

The drone was shot down around 8.20 pm on Monday in the Amritsar district of Punjab when the BSF troops deployed at the India-Pakistan International Border border heard the buzzing sound of the flying object.

It was recovered on Tuesday morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force.

The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in Amritsar Sector, said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

"The drone was fired upon and counter-drone measures were taken around 8.20 pm on March 27. Subsequently, today morning (March 28, 2023), during a search of the area, BSF troops recovered one black coloured drone with a white coloured bag approx 700 metres from IB and 350 meters from the fence. On the opening of the bag, one big packet wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape and one small torch was found," said the BSF.

The BSF troops a day ago also recovered six big packets of Heroin weighing 6.275 kg, contained inside a bag and a bike without a number plate from the wheat field of Toor village in Amritsar district. The Heroin was also dumped by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar.

Also Read

BSF fires at Pakistani drone, forces it back across border in Gurdaspur

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab

Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur; a fire arm recovered

Cong MPs give suspension of business notice over Adani row, Rahul's barring

India, Africa face common threats like terrorism: Army chief Pande

FM Sitharaman to seek LS nod for passing Competition Amendment Bill

Enforcement Directorate conduct searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case

Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022

Topics : Pakistan | Punjab | BSF | Drones

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon