India, Africa face common threats like terrorism: Army chief Pande

India and Africa face common threats like terrorism and violent extremism and the collective experience can help to prepare better to deal with emerging security challenges, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conclave of Army chiefs in which 31 delegates from African nations participated, including 10 Army chiefs, General Pande said 25 partner nations are participating in the current edition of the AFINDEX military exercise which concludes on Wednesday.

"Our collective experience can help us to better prepare for the emerging security threats," the Army chief said.

He said many African armies have experience operating in difficult and challenging environments and can offer valuable insights into their tactics, techniques and procedures.

"We face common threats of terrorism and violent extremism that have the potential to adversely affect our development goals," General Pande said.