Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the key benchmark interest rate, the repo rate, by a cumulative 250 basis points, making home loans costlier. But it does not affect sales in Mumbai. The sales of residential property in Mumbai in 2022 were the highest in the last five years, data released on Tuesday by real estate analytics firm PropEquity showed. With 51,390 homes sold in 2022, the sales were 37 per cent higher than in 2021.



"This reflects the growing confidence of homebuyers in the city's economic potential and underscores the city's status as a prime destination for real estate investment," said Shiwang Suraj, founder and director of real estate firm InfraMantra. The data showed that the sales were the highest in the western suburban region of Mumbai.



Out of the total sales, the share of the "affordable" category of homes was 27 per cent, and that of the "luxury" segment was 28 per cent. Most of the home buyers were inclined towards mid-segment housing in Mumbai. The highest sales were recorded in the mid-segment homes, with the price tag between Rs 1 to 2 crore.

Also Read Housing sales witness 41% rise YoY in July-September: Anarock report 67% housing demand in Mumbai from affordable segment: Knight Frank-Naredco LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies Go ahead with house purchase in 2023 despite high loan rates Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector MEAP to account for 58% of global air passenger demand by 2040: Survey OMCs get Rs 800 crore to set up over 7,000 fast-charging stations Quantum computing-based telecom network link now operational: Vaishnaw Desk bombing, loud leaving, monk mode among emerging workplace trends Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023: Report