Bullet train to be functional within 3 yrs, Ayodhya airport by Dec end: Min

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing a press conference of Friday informed that first section of the Bullet Train project will be operational within three years, while construction of Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, will also be completed by the end of this month.

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday also had shared a spectacular video of India's first bullet train terminal built at Sabarmati Multimodal transport hub in Ahmedabad.

"The first section of the Bullet Train will start within three years," said Scindia.

The Aviation Minister also committed that the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya would be ready by the end of December, in time to welcome visitors for the consecration of the Holy Temple in January.

"I recently inspected the Ayodhya airport project along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. By the end of this month, the Ayodhya airport will be fully ready. I am monitoring the project on a daily basis. PM Modi will inaugurate the airport along with flight operations," he added.

Notably, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on in full swing which is scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 22.

Further talking about Vande Bharat trains and government he said, "Today 23 Vande Bharat trains are running in the country. Our mission is to run 4,500 Vande Bharat trains by 2047. Indian government would also be working towards ensuring the carbon emission from trains is reduced to net zero in the coming years."

"The 2013-14 rail budget was of Rs 29,000 crore, today the rail budget has been increased nine times in nine years to Rs 2 lakh 40 thousand crore" the Minister added.

The Minister also said that before 2014, there was a lack of leadership and vision for the country. With the coming of PM Narendra Modi, the minister stated that India embarked on a new phase of growth from 2014 onwards.

"There was a lack of vision and leadership in the country... a new phase started in 2014... 10 Lakh crore Capital expenditure project is underway... Indian Railway system is growing the fastest in the world. The world's highest railway bridge is being built in J & K. PM Modi made the most neglected parts of the country- J & K and Northeastern states, as focus centre of development of the country. He made J & K the crown of the country," Scindia elaborated.