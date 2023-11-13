Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Uttar Pradesh has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22 lakh diyas (lamps) in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of 'Deepotsav' in Uttar Pradesh's temple town Ayodhya and termed the celebration as 'amazing, supernatural and unforgettable".

PM Modi shared the pictures of Deepotsav events on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He tweeted, "Amazing, supernatural and unforgettable! The whole country is becoming illuminated with the grand festival of lights of Ayodhya city illuminated with millions of lamps. The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm throughout India".

Also Read: Over 2.2 mn 'diyas' light up Ayodhya as Deepotsav sets world record Ayodhya began the Deepotav festival with the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in 2017. The government lit up around 51,000 diyas in 2017, and then 4.10 lakh diyas in 2019.

The number then every year goes up with over 6 lakh diyas in 2020, and 9 lakh diyas illuminated in 2021.

In 2022, over 17 lakh diyas were lit up across the Ram ki Pairi ghats. However, that year Guinness Book of World Records considered only those diyas which remained lit up for at least five minutes, hence the record was set at 15,76,955 diyas.

This year, the Diwali celebration is considered special as the construction work of the Ram temple is in full swing in Ayodhya.

This year's Diwali was special in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as the construction work of the Ram temple is in full swing.

The Uttar Pradesh government deployed 25,000 employees to implement the entire event under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Diwali celebration was special this year as the construction of Ram Temple is in full swing in Ayodhya.

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024, and Prime Minister Modi will also attend the inauguration.

Also Read: 88 ambassadors from 54 countries came to witness Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Yogi Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on X mentioning how people carry oil from lamps. He wrote, " Poverty amidst divinity… Where poverty forces one to carry oil from lamps, the light of celebration becomes dim.

Our only wish is that such a festival comes in which not only the ghat but also the house of every poor gets illuminated." The former CM shared the post in Hindi.

Akhilesh attached a video with the above tweet, where some children could be seen collecting oils from the used diyas at a ghat decorated for festivals.