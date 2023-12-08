SC notice to Delhi L-G office on 'Farishtey Dilli Ke': What is this scheme?

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi lieutenant governor's office and others on a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government seeking the release of funds for its "Farishtey Dilli Ke" scheme.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notices to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Delhi government's Directorate General Of Health Services and others while seeking their replies on the plea.

"We don't understand that one wing of the government is fighting with another wing of the government. Issue notice," the bench said.

What is the "Farishtey Dilli Ke" scheme?

The "Farishtey Dilli Ke" scheme was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2019. Earlier in 2017, it was launched in Delhi as a pilot project. The scheme is aimed at encouraging people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.

Under it, the government awards Rs 2,000 and a certificate to those taking accident victims to the hospital. They are not liable to answer any question by the police. The government also foots the hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in the city.

What does the Delhi government say about the scheme?

In October, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a conspiracy was being hatched to stop the scheme. Bharadwaj alleged that payments were not being made to private hospitals for nearly a year. He said he had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to act against the concerned officers.

"The payments are made to private hospitals at government rates. But for the last one year or so, payments have not been released to private hospitals. There is a conspiracy by certain officers to stop the scheme," he alleged in a press conference.

On Friday, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that 23,000 road accidents have been covered under the scheme.

"I keep on writing and begging. They stop payments. How is health under the LG? This is completely social welfare and no politics is involved," Singhvi said.

(With agency inputs)