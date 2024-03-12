LIVE: CAA ahead of LS polls means attack on democracy, says Sharad Pawar
BS Web Team New Delhi
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar today slammed the central government's decision to notify the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), stating that the move amounts to an attack on parliamentary democracy. The CAA paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. "Such a decision days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is an attack on parliamentary democracy. We condemn it," Pawar said. The opposition NCP (SP) separately said the CAA decision has been taken to divert people's attention from the controversy over electoral bonds.
After the Centre notified the CAA rules on Monday, four years after the law was passed, police in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there. Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri come under the purview, an official said. "Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. "The safety of every person in Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," he told PTI. The Delhi Police's cyber unit is also scanning social media platforms to curb provocative posts.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on Monday, will not be implemented in most tribal areas in Northeastern states, including those granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.
According to the law, it is not going to be implemented in all Northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for a visit by people of other parts of the country.
Security augmented, flag marches conducted in northeast Delhi post CAA implementation
Security was augmented in parts of Delhi following the implementation of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by the Centre on Monday. Cops in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there. Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri ,an official said. "Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
