Cabinet agreement may grant 12-month residency to Indian students in Italy

The Union Cabinet has provided ex-post facto approval to the Ministry of External Affairs' proposal to sign and ratify the Migration and Mobility Agreement between India and Italy. This agreement aims to strengthen ties between both cultures and promote mobility among students, skilled workers, business professionals, and young talent. This also includes a 12-month residency that may be granted to Indian students in Italy for work experience.

This agreement was signed on November 2, 2023, by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani. On Wednesday, a Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal to move ahead.

Key provision of the agreement:

Indian students completing academic or vocational training in Italy may be granted temporary residence for up to 12 months to gain initial professional experience. Detailed provisions for professional training, extracurricular internships, and curricular internships provide Indian students and trainees with opportunities to meet Italian skill and training standards. The Italian side reserves quotas for both non-seasonal and seasonal Indian workers for 2023-2025 under the existing Flows Decree, with additional reserved quotas for incremental periods. Focusing on youth mobility, the agreement facilitates the recruitment of Indian qualified professionals in the healthcare and medical services sectors. Discussions on these aspects will be held under the Joint Working Group (JWG).

Implementation and monitoring

According to the Ministry of External Affairs the agreement will come into effect on "the first day of the second month following the date of receipt of the last of the two notifications", after the necessary internal procedures are completed. It will also remain in force for five years, and automatically renew for successive periods, unless terminated by any participant.

The Joint Working Group (JWG) will monitor the agreement through periodic meetings, whether virtual or physical, overseeing its implementation, sharing relevant information, evaluating progress, and discussing proposals to support implementation.

