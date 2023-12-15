Cabinet clears plan to declare Surat airport as international one

Sensex (    %)
                        
"With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to declare Surat airport as an international airport.
"This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region," an official release said.
The decision was taken by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Elevating Surat airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Surat airport civil aviation sector Cargo

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

