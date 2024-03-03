Sensex (    %)
                        
Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay says he will resign on Tuesday

Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in the state stirred political debates, said he will resign on Tuesday

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Photo: x @PTI_News

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in the state stirred political debates, said he will resign on Tuesday.
Justice Gangopadhyay declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media inquiries after submitting his resignation.
"I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday," he told reporters outside his residence here on Sunday.
Justice Gangopadhyay said he will submit his resignation to the President of India in the first hour on Tuesday, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.
He has issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

