Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Need for farmers to adopt best practices, technologies: UP Dy CM Pathak

The deputy chief minister said recognising the farmers for their outstanding work will encourage more of them for greater innovations in agriculture

Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak | Image: x @brajeshpathakup

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said that there was a need for the farmers to adopt best practices and technologies, and avail benefits of the government schemes.
Pathak said this wile addressing an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) to present innovative Farmer Awards 2024 at the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research institute here as part of the Uttar Pradesh AgroTech 2024 event.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The deputy chief minister said recognising the farmers for their outstanding work will encourage more of them for greater innovations in agriculture.
"Our government is fully committed to empowering farmers with technology and marketing support," Pathak said.
"There is a need for the farmers to adopt best practices and technologies and avail the benefits of the flagship programmes and schemes launched by the state government," he added.
Pathak said Uttar Pradesh is leading in the production of different commodities such as wheat, sugarcane, milk and vegetables, but the time has come for the farmers of the state to be leading in incomes also as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling the farmers income.
He congratulated the ICFA for displaying such mega agri exhibition, schemes, technology from entire spectrum of seed, fertiliser, crop protection, agri machinery, technology, drones, etc.
Jagdamba Lal Srivastava from Ayodhya, Dinesh Chandra Verma from Barabanki, Ramkaran Tiwari from Etawah, Mangal Singh, Fatehpur, Dharmendra Singh from Hardoi, Rajkumar Tripathi from Kanpur Dehat, Jitendra Singh from Kanpur Nagar, Rajkumari from Lucknow, Abhishek Kumar Patel from Raebarelli and Atal Bihari Bajpai from Unnao were the 10 farmers, who were awarded for innovation in agriculture.
Indo American Chamber of Commerce chairman Mukesh Bahadur Singh also appreciated the ICFA's contribution towards the farmers and also praised the efforts of the farming fraternity.

Also Read

PM Modi, UP Dy CM condole renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana's death

Uttar Pradesh BJP to hold meeting in Lucknow, discuss LS poll strategy

'Totally false': Ram temple chief priest on Jitendra Awhad's remark

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

Oppn parties are group of people greedy for power: UP Dy-CM Brajesh Pathak

Delhi HC to hear wrestlers' petition against WFI elections on Monday

New Rajya Sabha MPs collectively worth over Rs 4,600 crore, shows data

2023 most successful year for anti-drugs operations in Assam: CM Himanta

Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash: Khan trio dances to 'Naatu Naatu'

Punjab's GST mop-up increases by 16% to over Rs 19,000 crore till February

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh farmers farmers issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon