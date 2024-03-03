Need for farmers to adopt best practices, technologies: UP Dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said that there was a need for the farmers to adopt best practices and technologies, and avail benefits of the government schemes.

Pathak said this wile addressing an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) to present innovative Farmer Awards 2024 at the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research institute here as part of the Uttar Pradesh AgroTech 2024 event.

The deputy chief minister said recognising the farmers for their outstanding work will encourage more of them for greater innovations in agriculture.

"Our government is fully committed to empowering farmers with technology and marketing support," Pathak said.

"There is a need for the farmers to adopt best practices and technologies and avail the benefits of the flagship programmes and schemes launched by the state government," he added.

Pathak said Uttar Pradesh is leading in the production of different commodities such as wheat, sugarcane, milk and vegetables, but the time has come for the farmers of the state to be leading in incomes also as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling the farmers income.

He congratulated the ICFA for displaying such mega agri exhibition, schemes, technology from entire spectrum of seed, fertiliser, crop protection, agri machinery, technology, drones, etc.

Jagdamba Lal Srivastava from Ayodhya, Dinesh Chandra Verma from Barabanki, Ramkaran Tiwari from Etawah, Mangal Singh, Fatehpur, Dharmendra Singh from Hardoi, Rajkumar Tripathi from Kanpur Dehat, Jitendra Singh from Kanpur Nagar, Rajkumari from Lucknow, Abhishek Kumar Patel from Raebarelli and Atal Bihari Bajpai from Unnao were the 10 farmers, who were awarded for innovation in agriculture.

Indo American Chamber of Commerce chairman Mukesh Bahadur Singh also appreciated the ICFA's contribution towards the farmers and also praised the efforts of the farming fraternity.