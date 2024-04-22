Calcutta HC voids 2016 West Bengal SSC recruitment, nullifies 24,000 jobs

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared as null and void the selection process for the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. With this order, the hiring of approximately 24,000 teaching and non-teaching staff has been nullified.

A division bench, comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi, also instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigations into the appointment process and present a report within three months.

The court has also mandated that individuals involved in the invalidated appointments have to return their salaries within four weeks.

It also ordered new recruitment procedures to commence within 15 days. The CBI’s investigation will continue during this period.

However, an exception was made for a cancer patient, Soma Das. She will not lose her job.

As per the CBI’s submission to the court, a total 21,000 candidates were recruited illegally in all categories of WBSSC and more than 9,000 OMR sheets were tampered with in the process.

Earlier in February, the CBI had arrested six people, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates, and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state, the federal agency had said.

In November 2023, the Supreme Court had requested the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to establish a division bench dedicated to hearing all petitions and appeals related to the recruitment process conducted through SLST-2016, with the aim of expediting resolution.

The Supreme Court, in its directive, had provided a safeguard to the appointments that had been nullified by the high court, extending protection for six months to allow the division bench to resolve the disputes. Additionally, the Supreme Court instructed the CBI to conduct its investigation within a defined timeframe and submit its report to the court.