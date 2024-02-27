Can courts modify/junk arbitral awards? Here's what experts have to say

The issue is related to the modification of the arbitral award under Sections 34 and 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 | Photo: Shutterstock

The Supreme Court (SC) recently referred the issue of the powers of the courts to modify and/or partially set aside an arbitral award to a larger bench for reconsideration. Experts believe that while allowing courts to modify awards could expedite the resolution of disputes, it could also undermine the finality of arbitral awards.

The issue is related to the modification of the arbitral award under Sections 34 and 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The court was hearing the plea that arose from the decisions passed by the Madras High Court under Section 37 of the Arbitration Act, 1996, in the matter of Gayatri Balasamy Vs ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd.

"As of now, the parties had to initiate the arbitration proceedings de novo again if the award is set aside under Section 34 or 37 of the Arbitration Act. If the Supreme Court holds that the awards can be modified, then it would save time and cost for the parties who opt for arbitration," said Abhinay Sharma, Managing Partner, ASL Partners.

There are divergent positions that have been taken by the courts in India despite the judgment of the Supreme Court in Project Director, NHAI v. M Hakeem wherein it was categorically held that the power to modify an award does not fall within the permissible contours of Section 34 of the Act. It was further held that modification of an award under Section 34 of the Act was tantamount to crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha' since the powers under Section 34 of the Act do not envisage such powers.

Despite the judgment passed in Hakeem, it was discerned that courts in India resorted to partially setting aside arbitral awards insofar as certain parts of an award were concerned.

"The rationale behind the partial setting-aside of an award was deep-rooted in the reasoning that partially annulling an award could be undertaken by the courts based on the doctrine of severability. In this light, the Supreme Court has referred the broader question i.e., 'if the power to modify the award is available, whether such power can be exercised only where the award is severable, and a part thereof can be modified' – to be decided authoritatively by a larger bench and settle this grey area in the sphere of arbitration law in India," said Sameer Jain, Managing Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

The Delhi High Court, however, in National Highways Authority of India v. Trichy Thanjavur Expressway Limited held that there is no prohibition on the partial setting aside of an award by applying the doctrine of severability to a part of the award that may be independent of other findings and such partial setting-aside will not run contrary to the position of law laid in the judgment of Hakeem.

"Since the avenues to set aside an award remain extremely limited, which forms the bedrock of India's pro-arbitration approach, the Supreme Court ought to lay down a crystal clear threshold for courts to follow for cases of partial setting-aside and/or modification of an award," Jain said.

"The impact could be a double-edged sword - should it be held that an award (or part thereof) cannot be modified, the awards would be final and binding with a limited scope of interference. Thence, the sanctity and independence of arbitration proceedings shall continue to prevail," said Shiv Sapra, Partner, Kochhar & Co.

If modifications are held to be permissible, parties would be armed with a second round of litigation since the Courts under Section 34 may need to delve into the merits of the matter (or at least parts thereof) to ascertain the extent of modifications required, Sapra said. "As of now, courts refrain from reopening the going into merits on which the award came to be passed, thereby recognising the independence and impartiality of arbitrators," he added.

Nikhil Varma, Managing Partner, MVAC Advocates & Consultants, said allowing courts to modify awards could expedite the resolution of disputes and prevent parties from being subjected to further lengthy proceedings. "However, it also opens the door to potential abuse of power and undermines the finality of arbitral awards," he said.

Advocates from the Karanjawala & Co. law firm represented Gayatri Balasamy.