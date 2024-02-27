PM to reveal names of Gaganyaan pilots, launch 3 space projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reveal the identities of four test pilots selected for India's historic human spaceflight venture, ' Gaganyaan ,' during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on Tuesday. This visit will involve an inspection of the preparations for the ambitious space mission.

According to the Times of India (TOI) report, one pilot will be shortlisted among the four for the International Space Station (ISS) mission, as agreed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) during the PM's state visit to the US. The four pilots, who underwent a year-long training course in Russia's Zvyozdny Gorodok city during the pandemic, are currently stationed at an Isro unit familiarising themselves with the intricacies of the Gaganyaan mission.

In addition to announcing the selected pilots, PM Modi is set to inaugurate three crucial space infrastructure projects with an estimated value of about Rs 1,800 crore, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday.

Recently, Isro achieved a significant milestone by completing the final round of ground qualification tests on February 13, 2024. Isro confirmed the human rating for its CE20 cryogenic engine, powering the cryogenic stage of the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle for Gaganyaan missions.

In a press release after PM Modi's visit to the USA, Union Minister of Science, Dr Jitendra Singh had stated that Isro and Nasa will jointly work on a mission to the International Space Station in 2024, enhancing cooperation between the two space agencies. This collaboration aims to bring the countries closer to the realities of Moon exploration and subsequent missions to Mars and other planets.

"This mission will be planned ahead of India's human spaceflight mission to give the astronaut(s) enough opportunity to learn from the ISS mission to plan well for Gaganyaan," the ToI report states.

In preparation for the final mission, the report states, Isro is conducting a series of Gaganyaan tests, including three uncrewed missions: LVM3-G1, LVM3-G2, and Vyommitra (humanoid) mission, each launched based on the readiness of different subsystems and qualifications.

Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which will significantly boost launch frequency, and the new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at IPRC Mahendragiri, aimed at enhancing payload capability. The Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC will also be inaugurated to support aerodynamic testing for rockets and aircraft during atmospheric flight.