Canadian trade minister sees progress on early-stage agreement with India

Ng said she has a strong relationship with Goyal and that they are advancing toward a signed agreement. “It is not going to be years,” she said about how much longer it will take. The point of doing an early-stage trade deal is to be practical and spend time on areas of agreement rather than having talks drag out, she said.

Canada has had intermittent trade negotiations with India going back more than a decade, but last year the two sides decided to narrow the scope and focus on an initial deal that would include a few industries, rather than an economy-wide accord.