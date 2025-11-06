Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Case against real estate developer for ₹100 cr housing fraud in Mumbai

Case against real estate developer for ₹100 cr housing fraud in Mumbai

The accused real estate developer Subbaraman Anand Vilaynur, his wife Uma Subbaraman, B P Gangar Constructions and others collected ₹100 cr from 102 persons in the name of 'Sky 31' housing project

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

The accused also sold one flat to two persons after taking money from both and cheated them as well.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police have registered a case against a real estate developer and others for allegedly defrauding homebuyers of Rs 100 crore by promising flats in Mumbai's Wadala area and diverting the funds for personal use, officials said on Thursday.

The police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the case on Wednesday after the preliminary enquiry based on a complaint filed by 62-year-old Chartered Accountant Anil Dron, a resident of Kandivali in Mumbai, an official said.

The accused -- real estate developer Subbaraman Anand Vilaynur, his wife Uma Subbaraman, B P Gangar Constructions and others -- collected Rs 100 crore from 102 persons in the name of 'Sky 31' housing project in Wadala (West) since 2018, promising each a flat, he said, quoting the complaint.

 

After collecting money from the victims, the accused allegedly conspired to divert the funds to their personal and other bank accounts instead of using them for the housing project, the official said.

The accused also sold one flat to two persons after taking money from both and cheated them as well, he said.

The EOW registered the case against the accused on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, and a probe was on into it, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC orders instant prisoner release through electronic bail system

Donald Trump

US government shutdown becomes longest ever, costs economy $15 bn weekly

Mansukh Mandaviya

India's dev trajectory is an emulative model for Global South: Mandaviyapremium

Cyclone

Cyclone fury fading: Storm intensity dips even as Bay of Bengal stays pronepremium

Topics : housing project Real Estate Housing demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon