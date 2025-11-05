Cyclone fury fading: Storm intensity dips even as Bay of Bengal stays prone

The tropical cyclone Montha, which hit India’s eastern coast with heavy rain and strong winds on October 29, left three people dead in Andhra Pradesh. There has been a notable decline in India’s cyclone activity in recent years, with only five storms intensifying to the top two severe levels since 2019. Despite this overall dip, the Bay of Bengal remains the country’s most cyclone-prone zone, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of all cyclones since 2019.

Fewer and weaker storms hit India

India witnessed three to four cyclones annually between 2019 and 2023. However, in recent years, the frequency has