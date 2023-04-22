close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBI conducts searches at TMC MLA's premises in West Bengal, Karnataka

Documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised

ANI General News
CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched the house of Tapas Saha, a Trinamool Congress MLA, and seized documents as part of an ongoing investigation into a school recruitment scam.

In a statement, CBI said that they have conducted searches at six places in West Bengal, Karnataka etc including at the premises of an MLA of Tehatta constituency (West Bengal) and others on Friday. Documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised.

A case was registered on the orders of the High Court of Calcutta. The Complainant had alleged that the said MLA entered into a conspiracy with his PA during the period 2016 to 2021 and in pursuance thereof allegedly collected money in lieu of promising State Government Jobs in different departments of West Bengal.

The CBI investigation against Tapas Saha comes in the wake of allegations of corruption against several Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal.

The case is still under investigation, and further details are awaited. The investigation is underway.

Also Read

FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case

CBI begins examining KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

CBI puts documentary, digital & electronic evidence before Manish Sisodia

Am victim of 'conspiracy' hatched by my own party: TMC MLA on CBI raid

Don't harass innocents in Poonch attack investigation: Farooq Abdullah

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant loses blue tick on Twitter

Karnataka polls: BJP candidate Ratna Mamani's nomination papers accepted

Police, agencies probe threat letter ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kerala

BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI TMC West Bengal Karnataka

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CBI conducts searches at TMC MLA's premises in West Bengal, Karnataka

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
1 min read

Karnataka polls: BJP candidate Ratna Mamani's nomination papers accepted

BJP
1 min read

Police, agencies probe threat letter ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kerala

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

Photo: Twitter@ANI
1 min read

PM, HM busy in politics, terrorists took advantage of it: Sena (UBT)

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

Examine top 30 cases of TDS falling short: CBDT to tax department

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

Weekend Bites: Cook serves his own India recipe, and the wailing over ticks

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

Isro's PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

ISRO PSLV-C55 mission
2 min read

RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon