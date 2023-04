CBI conducts searches at TMC MLA's premises in West Bengal, Karnataka

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched the house of Tapas Saha, a Trinamool Congress MLA, and seized documents as part of an ongoing investigation into a school recruitment scam.

In a statement, CBI said that they have conducted searches at six places in West Bengal, Karnataka etc including at the premises of an MLA of Tehatta constituency (West Bengal) and others on Friday. Documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised.

A case was registered on the orders of the High Court of Calcutta. The Complainant had alleged that the said MLA entered into a conspiracy with his PA during the period 2016 to 2021 and in pursuance thereof allegedly collected money in lieu of promising State Government Jobs in different departments of West Bengal.

The CBI investigation against Tapas Saha comes in the wake of allegations of corruption against several Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal.

The case is still under investigation, and further details are awaited. The investigation is underway.

