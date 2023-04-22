close

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant loses blue tick on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently suspended blue checkmark from all the legacy accounts

IANS New Delhi
Amitabh Kant. Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Amitabh Kant, the former chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, also figures in the list of prominent personalities who have lost the blue ticks on Twitter.

Earlier, it was said that Twitter will not remove verified status from the government accounts and accounts being run by government officials.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently suspended blue checkmark from all the legacy accounts.

Removing of the verified check mark from Amitabh Kant's account has shocked everyone as he holds the G-20 Sherpa post.

In India, one has to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status.

As more than 4 lakh legacy verified users bid goodbye to the blue check marks, some celebrities have been offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription "on behalf of Musk".

The Pope got downgraded along with pop-icon Beyonce, American socialite Kim Kardashian and American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey.

Singer Rihanna and American singer/song writer Taylor Swift still had blue ticks but it was not Clear if they bought it or Musk allowed those to remain.

--IANS

atk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amitabh Kant NITI Ayog Twitter Social Media

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

