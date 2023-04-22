close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch

Press Trust of India Jammu
Photo: Twitter@ANI

Representative Image (Photo: Twitter@ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The director general of Border Security Force (BSF) S L Thaosen on Saturday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation and challenges along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch, they said.

Thaosen, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit on Thursday, visited forward defence locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan on FDLs, they said.

During his visit, the DG also interacted with BSF jawans on the ground and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times.

Flanked by BSF ADG P V Rama Sastry, IG D K Boora, senior police and CRPF officers, DG Thaosen reviewed the challenges and present security situation during his visit to BSF field locations in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

Earlier on Thursday, he reviewed the prevalent security scenario in Jammu and then visited the BSF headquarters in Rajouri in the evening.

Also Read

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border

India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border

Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab

Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Isro's PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

PM, HM busy in politics, terrorists took advantage of it: Sena (UBT)

PM Modi to travel over 5,000 km in 36 hrs, attend 8 programmes in 7 cities

Current Covid-19 strain mild, SII produced 5-6 mn Covovax doses: Poonawalla

No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSF LoC Poonch security

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah

Amit Shah
4 min read

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO
2 min read

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Google, alphabet
2 min read

Protesters demanding separate quota for Mali community; internet suspended

protest, detained
2 min read

Renewable energy is our collective interest: Jaishankar at CARICOM meet

EAM Jaishankar
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

Examine top 30 cases of TDS falling short: CBDT to tax department

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read

Weekend Bites: Cook serves his own India recipe, and the wailing over ticks

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon