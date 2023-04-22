BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

The director general of Border Security Force (BSF) S L Thaosen on Saturday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation and challenges along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch, they said.

Thaosen, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit on Thursday, visited forward defence locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan on FDLs, they said.

During his visit, the DG also interacted with BSF jawans on the ground and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times.

Flanked by BSF ADG P V Rama Sastry, IG D K Boora, senior police and CRPF officers, DG Thaosen reviewed the challenges and present security situation during his visit to BSF field locations in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

Earlier on Thursday, he reviewed the prevalent security scenario in Jammu and then visited the BSF headquarters in Rajouri in the evening.

Also Read BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Isro's PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit PM, HM busy in politics, terrorists took advantage of it: Sena (UBT) PM Modi to travel over 5,000 km in 36 hrs, attend 8 programmes in 7 cities Current Covid-19 strain mild, SII produced 5-6 mn Covovax doses: Poonawalla No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah