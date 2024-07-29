Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CBI files final charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case against Kejriwal

The CBI earlier filed one main charge sheet and four supplementaries in the case

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

File Image: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Concluding its probe in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI on Monday filed its final charge sheet in the case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, officials said.
The CBI earlier filed one main charge sheet and four supplementaries in the case in which former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Telangana MLC K Kavitha and others have also been charged.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The agency said the one filed on Monday will be its final charge sheet in the case.
Liquor businessman Magunta Sreenivasalu Reddy (a TDP MP) met Kejriwal on March 16, 2021 in his office at the Delhi Secretariat and requested him to provide support in his liquor business in the national capital by tweaking the Excise Policy 2021-22 which was then in the making, the agency said in its charge sheet against K Kavitha.
Kejriwal assured support to Reddy and asked him to contact the accused K Kavitha as she was working with his team on the Excise Policy of Delhi, the CBI had alleged.
Kejriwal in turn allegedly told Reddy to provide funds to his political party, Aam Aadmi Party, it had alleged.

More From This Section

Several steps taken to curb students' suicides, MoS Sukanta Majumdar

Parliament LIVE news: Nothing in Budget for middle-class, farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

Family of Indian man killed in Russia Ukraine war waits for his remains

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Coaching centre deaths: MCD fires officer, launches anti-encroachment drive

The CBI also alleged that kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore were paid in advance to some politicians of the ruling AAP in Delhi and other public servants by some persons in the liquor business from South India through co-accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Dinesh Arora to tweak the Excise Policy for 2021-22.
The agency had alleged that these kickbacks are found to have been returned to them subsequently out of the profit margins of wholesalers holding L-1 licenses through different modes, like issuance of excess credit notes, bank transfers, and outstanding amounts left in accounts of the companies controlled, by some conspirators from the South lobby.
The CBI had alleged a cartel was formed between three stakeholders of the said policy -- liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers -- by violating provisions and against the spirit of the policy.
All the conspirators allegedly played active roles in achieving the illegal objectives of the said criminal conspiracy. It resulted in huge losses to the exchequer and undue pecuniary benefits to the public servants and other accused involved in the conspiracy, the CBI had alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal being treated as political prisoner, efforts on to scare him: AAP

Excise policy case: Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8. Details

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of messing with Delhi CM Kejriwal's health

AAP launches 'Kejriwal ki 5 guarantee' for Haryana ahead of assembly polls

LG claims Kejriwal's health decline due to 'willful low calorie intake'

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal CBI AAP government AAP money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon