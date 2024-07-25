Excise policy case: Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8. Details

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday (July 25) extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until August 8 in relation to the CBI case concerning the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, as reported by various media outlets.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, and other accused until July 31 in the money laundering case. All accused appeared before the court via video conference.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kejriwal stays in jail

Arvind Kejriwal has been imprisoned since March 21 under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on May 10 for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, but he returned to jail on June 2.

Last week, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. The court also reserved its decision on his request for interim bail.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was held in judicial custody until July 3 in a related money-laundering case filed by the ED. The CBI alleged that Kejriwal did not cooperate with the investigation and gave evasive replies, expressing concern that he might influence witnesses.

On June 26, the trial court placed Kejriwal in CBI custody for three days, rejecting the defence counsel’s request to declare the arrest illegal. The court noted that although the timing might be suspect, it was insufficient to declare the arrest illegal.

Kejriwal, initially arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money-laundering case on June 20. However, the high court stayed the trial court’s order. The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption in its formulation and execution.

Kejriwal’s health concerns

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of endangering Kejriwal’s health while he is in Tihar Jail, citing a medical report indicating potential health risks. Singh refuted claims that Kejriwal was deliberately spiking his sugar levels or reducing his food intake.

Delhi excise policy case

The case involves alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. The policy is accused of allowing cartelisation and favouring certain dealers who supposedly paid bribes for licences, a charge consistently denied by the AAP.

The policy was eventually scrapped, and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. Following this, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.