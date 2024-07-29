Parliament LIVE news: Adjournment Motion moved in Lok Sabha on death of IAS aspirants

Parliament LIVE news updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. "Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25. Also to introduce and move the bill," the list of businesses stated. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024, seeks to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25.

According to the agenda released, the discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.The discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25, which was also presented on Tuesday, will also continue.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse will make the statement in the Lok Sabha regarding: the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 327th Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the 317th Report of the Committee on 'Preparation for Olympic Games, 2021' pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,

He will also made a statement on "The status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 332nd Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on action taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in the 325th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2021-2022) pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," it added.

Khadse will also make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 339th Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.