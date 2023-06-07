CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies, an official said.

Sleuths of the central agency started search operations this morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.

The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area, he said.

According to the official, allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in these civic bodies for which the search operations were taking place.

Also Read Primary schools in US state Utah ban Bible for 'vulgarity, violence' President Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here DPIIT working on policy for auction of salt land to private players Kolkata: Over 100 shops gutted in fire at Salt Lake, no casualty reported Centre gives clearance to Delhi minister Atishi for official UK visit Centre, states urged to increase number of endometriosis health experts Mumbai costliest city to live for expatriates in India: Mercer Report Now, Rajasthan govt employees to get full pension after 25 yrs of service PM Modi's school in Gujarat to host a week-long tour for students