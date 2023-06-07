close

CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies

The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies, an official said.

Sleuths of the central agency started search operations this morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.

The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area, he said.

According to the official, allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in these civic bodies for which the search operations were taking place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI West Bengal Scam

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

