PM Modi's school in Gujarat to host a week-long tour for students



The government, on Tuesday, said the primary school will be developed as an “inspirational” school called ‘Prerna: The Vernacular School’. The students will be trained on “how to live a very evolved life”, as part of a joint initiative by the central and state governments. Over the next year, two children from each district in India will be sent on a week-long study tour to the primary school in Vadnagar in Gujarat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his elementary education.



A senior official said that the school, which was established in 1888, will get its first batch of students this year. Officials said that the school, which was functional till 2018, has been restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as part of a redevelopment plan for Vadnagar.



The senior official said that a total of 1,500 children will be sent to the school this year and the first batch will be out in the current year itself. The tour would mostly involve students from class 9 and class 10. Each batch will comprise 30 students and they will receive residential training for a week. The cost of accommodation and transport will be borne by the Ministry of Culture.

The training will be based on the concept of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”, the officials said. Officials informed that the selection process will start soon, for which the students will be tested on their “intellectual level, creativity and extra-curricular performance."

An official said that the old building has been restored using vernacular elements of architecture and by imagining the way the structure may have looked originally. The renovated school has eight classrooms, a cafe, an orientation centre, a souvenir shop, and a community green space.