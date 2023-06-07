close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Now, Rajasthan govt employees to get full pension after 25 yrs of service

Also, pensioners or family pensioners of 75 years will get 10 per cent additional pension allowance

IANS Jaipur
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government employees, who complete 25 years of service, will now get the benefit of full pension service.

Earlier, the pension benefits were extended only after completion of 28 years of service.

A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot late on Tuesday night.

Also, pensioners or family pensioners of 75 years will get 10 per cent additional pension allowance.

To help the OBC category, the government has now decided to carry forward the OBC-MBC category recruitments by keeping those posts vacant for three years if no eligible candidates are found for these categories.

Till now, this provision was limited to the SC-ST category, now it has been extended to the OBC.

Also Read

Centre-State tussle over funds casts a shadow over Rajasthan OPS move

HP CM urges Centre to return funds deposited for National Pension System

OPS becomes an election issue in K'taka after Cong promises to deliver it

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

PM Modi's school in Gujarat to host a week-long tour for students

Won't take decision behind closed doors: Sakshi Malik on meet with Thakur

Kerala govt launches drive to improve green cover over 3,000 temples

Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

On the death of the employee or pensioner, his married disabled son-daughter will also get the benefit of family pension.

The benefit of this changed rule will be available from 1 April 2023. It has been decided to increase the special pay of the employees.

The cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017.

Chief Minister Gehlot had announced in the 2023-24 budget, according to which the special allowance and special pay of the employees would be increased as per the recommendation of the Pay Anomaly Testing Committee.

The cabinet has now decided to give pay and rank at par with regular government employees to work charged employees working in government departments.

Besides, the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services Revised Pay Scale Rules has also been approved.

With this, the work charge employees will now be able to get full salary and get the benefit of pension after retirement.

--IANS

arc/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan pension Govt employees

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi's school in Gujarat to host a week-long tour for students

PM Modi
2 min read

Booked for attacking UP Police, BJP MP Subrat Pathak has party support

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Will stand with wrestlers till justice is not delivered: Congress

wrestlers protest
2 min read

Most Popular

The naked truth: What do Indian laws say about nudity and obscenity?

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
5 min read

US-bound Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch

Air India
2 min read

CBI takes over investigation into Balasore train accident, files FIR

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon