Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Central govt staffers can now take 30-day leave to care for elderly parents

Central govt staffers can now take 30-day leave to care for elderly parents

The minister was asked whether there is any provision for government employees to avail leave to take care of their elderly parents

Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The service rules allow 30 days' leave to Central government employees, which can be availed for any personal reason including that of taking care of elderly parents, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The minister was asked whether there is any provision for government employees to avail leave to take care of their elderly parents.

"The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents," Singh said in a written reply.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

plane crash, air india crash, Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India saw minor increase in pilots reporting sick after crash: Govt

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Upper House sitting hours dropped on former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's watchpremium

Karnataka Minister V Somanna

Jal Jeevan Mission hit by water scarcity, terrain, and fund delays: Govt

Supreme Court

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Chandigarh call centres duping foreigners with tech support scam

Topics : Jitendra Singh Rajya Sabha Elderly population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon