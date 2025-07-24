Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

The plea urged the court to declare non-mandating of six airbags a violation of Articles 14 & 21 besides seeking a direction to authorities concerned to enhance vehicle safety mechanisms

Supreme Court

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran told the petitioner to make a representation to the government. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea to ensure installation of six airbags in passenger vehicles and said the matter was exclusively within the policy domain.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran told the petitioner to make a representation to the government. 

The petitioner said he had already given a representation to the government on May 17.

"The prayers made in the writ petition are exclusively within the domain of policy to be framed by the executive. We are, therefore, not inclined to entertain the present petition," the bench said. 

 

If the petitioner has made a representation to the Centre, the bench said, the same would be considered on its own merits.

The plea urged the court to declare non-mandating of six airbags was a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution besides seeking a direction to authorities concerned to enhance vehicle safety mechanisms.

While Article 14 deals with equality before the law, Article 21 provides for the protection of life and personal liberty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 6 retiring members, P Wilson re-elected

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Chandigarh call centres duping foreigners with tech support scam

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati converts bamboo into high-performance automotive materials

Kolkata Protest, Protest

Kolkata law college gangrape: Police conduct gait analysis on four accused

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC orders immersion of all idols up to 6 ft in artificial tanks

Topics : Supreme Court airbags Passenger Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon