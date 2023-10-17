close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Central ministers to visit Northeast every 15 days, says MoS Som Parkash

The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of officers in achieving the goals of all flagship programmes in the district

Siang river

Parkash also provided valuable guidance and advice to the officers and encouraged them to keep up the good work | Representative image

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Som Parkash on Monday said central ministers will visit the northeastern states every 15 days and need to submit reports on various developmental activities in the region to the Prime Minister's Office.
Parkash, the union minister of state for commerce and industry, visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh during the day and conducted a review meeting of all ongoing central schemes with the heads of offices, an official communiqu said here.
The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of officers in achieving the goals of all flagship programmes in the district.
He stressed on the importance of initiatives in promoting economic growth and development in the region.
Parkash also provided valuable guidance and advice to the officers and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
District planning officer Choiki Dondup, through a presentation, gave a comprehensive report on various ongoing flagship programmes in the district, providing a detailed overview of progress and challenges.
Earlier, Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang expressed his gratitude to the minister for his visit to the district, the communiqu added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NERPC meet takes decision on key issues of Northeast's power sector

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes

Scores of political dignitaries, supporters reach Badal's native village

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Tata Consumer, Biocon, TCS, REC,Som Distilleries

Govt recognises 98,119 entities as startups as on Apr 30: MoS Comm in LS

More hour-long traffic blocks on Mumbai-Pune Expressway from Tuesday

Kejriwal approves proposal for dismissal of CWC chairperson for misconduct

Mahadev betting app case accused held at airport, handed over to Raj cops

PM discusses manufacturing expansion plans with Google CEO Pichai

Ronaldinho ignites Durga Puja festivities, casts spell on WB football fans

Topics : Northeast India Arunachal Pradesh Tawang

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon