Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre allocates 20 cr for Mandi-Kullu road development: Vikramaditya Singh

Centre allocates 20 cr for Mandi-Kullu road development: Vikramaditya Singh

Singh shared an anecdote from the time when his father and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was the chief minister in Himachal in 2003 and BJP leader A B Vajpayee was the prime minister

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Vikramaditya Singh, Vikramaditya

Singh said that during his previous visit to Delhi, he had apprised Union minister Nitin Gadkari about the need to improve. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said leaders should rise above party politics and work for the development of the state and cited a AB Vajpayee anecdote to make his case.

Singh, who celebrated his birthday with workers at the Congress office in Shimla, told reporters, "I have been informed that the state is getting about Rs 20 crore more from the Centre for roads."

The Public Works Minister said the state government has tried to prioritise welfare of the state at the top and sought assistance from the Union government for it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Singh shared an anecdote from the time when his father and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was the chief minister in Himachal in 2003 and BJP leader A B Vajpayee was the prime minister.

"Vajpayee once said that he does not share the ideology of Virbhadra Singh ji but said 'he is my personal friend' and gave Rs 500 crore to Himachal," the PWD minister said.

"What I mean to say is that we should rise above petty politics and work for the development of the state," he said.

Singh, later in a statement, said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs. 21.05 crore for the improvement, strengthening and restoration of Chail Chowk-Gohar-Pandoh and Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajaura roads.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved Rs. 9.16 crore for Chail Chowk-Gohar-Pandoh and Rs. 11.89 crore for Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajaura, he said.

More From This Section

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Lifelong aid scheme for acid attack survivors in work: Delhi govt

Delhi Police

Bomb threats: Delhi Police writes to social sites to get offenders' details

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar issue: Delhi doctors demand justice, safety measures for workers

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese visa corruption case

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Investment policies on the anvil ahead of Rising Rajasthan summit

Singh said that during his previous visit to Delhi, he had apprised Union minister Nitin Gadkari about the need to improve the highways and demanded adequate funds.

Since the Chail Chowk-Pandoh road is often blocked during the monsoon, the Mandi-Bajaura road will be an alternative route benefiting local people and tourists as well, the minister said.

He thanked the Union minister for providing adequate funds for the roads.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumroad construction infra

Rising order inflows, execution to help road infrastructure companies

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software for seamless traffic

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

Single bid for national highway projects will be acceptable: Morth

Road ministry officials say central bridge projects perform better than state ones due to stricter checks and balances

NHAI ordered to do stability check of new Kali river bridge post collapse

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Projects worth Rs 3 trn to be awarded by road ministry in 3 months: Gadkari

Topics : Mandi NHAI Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon