Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana convened a meeting with officials on Saturday to review the measures being taken to evacuate people from Manipur

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
A senior Mizoram official on Saturday claimed that the Centre has turned down the state's request to provide flights to evacuate its residents stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

The Mizoram government has urged both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to charter flights for the stranded people hailing from the northeastern state, he said.

"The Centre turned down our request, and so has a private airline (to evacuate people of Mizoram stuck in Manipur)," the official told PTI.

The Centre is yet to make a comment on it.

Hundreds of people, mostly students, were reportedly stranded in Manipur following violent clashes between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community, which has displaced thousands and resulted in the loss of lives of at least 54.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana convened a meeting with officials on Saturday to review the measures being taken to evacuate people from Manipur.

He said the state government is making massive efforts to bring back its residents at the earliest.

Tickets of commercial flights have been booked for those stranded in the neighbouring state, and they are expected to return in batches, state government sources said.

Topics : Centre Manipur Mizoram

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

