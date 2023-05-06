close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people stranded in Manipur

NESO appealed to the Union ministry for immediate intervention to schedule chartered flights for evacuation people to their respective states

Press Trust of India Kohima
Manipur Protests

Manipur Protests

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Saturday urged the Centre to immediately intervene in evacuating people of different states of the region stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

In an open letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, NESO secretary-general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu said the apex students' body of the region is deeply perturbed over the prevailing situation in Manipur, which has left many people from other states stranded and in need of immediate evacuation.

In view of the prevalent law and order situation in Manipur wherein regular air services have been disrupted, it appealed to the Union ministry for immediate intervention to schedule chartered flights for evacuation people to their respective states.

Stating that many people have lost their documents in the ongoing arson and violence, NESO appealed to the authorities concerned to sympathise with them and consider other means of identification.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

Himachal govt to rebrand State Handicrafts Corporation as 'Him-Craft': CM

Telangana government to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

Excise case: Delhi court lists ED's charge sheet against Sisodia on May 10

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Northeast India Centre Manipur

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telangana government to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide struck the Tupul railway construction camp, in Noney on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

Excise case: Delhi court lists ED's charge sheet against Sisodia on May 10

Shimla: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in Shimla, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
2 min read

Maharashtra logs 176 Covid cases, 2 fatalities, active tally rises to 1,876

coronavirus
1 min read

Naval Vessel Tarini on return passage to India after expedition

Tarini
1 min read

Delhi High Court judge throws light on issues pertaining to POCSO Act

Delhi High Court
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read
Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon