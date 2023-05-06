close

Himachal govt to rebrand State Handicrafts Corporation as 'Him-Craft': CM

The move is aimed at increasing the income of artisans and expanding their customer base for economic growth and greater financial stability

Press Trust of India Shimla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
The Himachal government is all set to rebrand the State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd as 'Him-Craft', Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Branding is crucial for any product and the new brand name will help in promoting and branding all handicrafts and handloom products made by artisans and weavers of the state.

The move is aimed at increasing the income of artisans and expanding their customer base for economic growth and greater financial stability, a statement issued here said.

This will ensure authenticity, enhance customer satisfaction and build trust for the state's handicrafts and handloom products, Sukhu said adding that the new trade name will be reflected in all official documents, including business cards, letterheads, email signatures and the official website, consolidating all handloom and handicrafts products under a single umbrella brand.

The Handloom and Handicraft products made by the artisans of Himachal are in great demand in the domestic and international markets. Some souvenir items made by the 'Him-Craft' for gifting to the delegates of G-20 were appreciated widely.

The state has a rich tradition of weaving, embroidery, wood carving, metalwork, pottery etc. and these traditional handicrafts have been passed down from generations and have evolved over time, incorporating modern techniques and designs.

"To promote handicrafts and handloom products in national and international markets, the government plans to develop a marketing strategy. The new brand will have a website, social media presence, and advertising campaigns to boost sales, Sukhu added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Handicrafts Handloom

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

