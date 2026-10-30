Centre extends CAPF deployment in Delhi in view of INDIA bloc protest

The Centre has extended for the third time the deployment of 270 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi till November 16 in view of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila this weekend and the possibility of "flash protests" by certain groups, official sources said on Thursday.

These combat units were brought to Delhi for the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) early this month.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the deployment of a total of 270 companies in Delhi from October 31 to November 16 in view of the INDIA bloc protest and rally at Ramlila grounds on Sunday, the possibility of flash protests by certain outfits and for maintenance of law and order during the ongoing festival season, the sources told PTI.

The Delhi Police, at whose disposal these CAPF units have been placed, has been asked to coordinate their deployment, the sources added.

The extension was approved at the request of the Delhi Police, they said, adding that a similar extension had been sanctioned twice this month.

The Congress party has called a 'Chalo Dilli March' under the banner of the INDIA bloc against "vote chori", and this will culminate at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi on November 1.

Of the 270 companies that will continue to remain deployed in Delhi alongside the local police, 125 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including 17 women personnel units; 20 from the Rapid Action Force (RAF); 46 from the Border Security Force (BSF); 39 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP); 31 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB); and 12 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A CAPF company has a sanctioned strength of 100 personnel, but its effective operational manpower is about 70-72 personnel.

Parts of Delhi witnessed CJP protests on October 9 seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties subsequently staged protests with the same demand.

The CJP also held a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' demonstration on October 16. The outfit has also extended its support to the INDIA bloc protest.