Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Medical representatives barred from govt hospitals to stop pharma influence

Medical representatives barred from govt hospitals to stop pharma influence

The Centre's move seeks to curb the influence of pharmaceutical companies. Sharing of information must now happen through email or other digital platforms

pills, pharma

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all government-run hospitals to bar the entry of medical representatives.(Representational image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Medical representatives will no longer be permitted to meet doctors directly within central government hospitals, following a directive from the Centre aimed at putting an end to the nexus between pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals, reported The Economic Times. The move seeks to curtail any influence exerted through gifts or free samples.
 
According to the report, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all government-run hospitals to bar the entry of medical representatives. Instead, if pharmaceutical companies wish to share information about new treatments or medical advancements, they must do so through email or other digital media.
 
 
DGHS's directive on disruptions and influence
 
The order, dated May 28, directs heads of government medical institutions to ensure full compliance with the new policy. The directive also aims to put an end to disruptions to hospital operations caused by unregulated interactions between pharma representatives and doctors.
 
New code for pharma cos to curb unethical practices

Also Read

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Tanisha Bhise death: FIR for 'negligence' registered against doctor

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

Calcutta HC to hear plea for further probe into RG Kar case on March 24

Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar rape-murder: Parents get daughter's death certificate after 7 months

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

RG Kar case: Mother of murdered doctor seeks meeting with PM for justice

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Govt will bring Doctors' Protection Act if need arises: Delhi CM Atishi

 
Last year, the Department of Pharmaceuticals implemented the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP), which bars pharmaceutical companies from offering gifts or travel perks to healthcare professionals or their relatives. The code also prohibits the provision of cash or monetary grants to doctors or their family members under any circumstances.
 
The UCPMP also bans the distribution of free drug samples to individuals who are not authorised to prescribe them.
 
Doctors must prescribe only generic drugs: SC
 
In May, the Supreme Court declared that doctors across the country should be mandated to prescribe only generic medicines rather than branded alternatives. Generic drugs are designed to match their branded counterparts in terms of dosage, safety, efficacy, administration method, and therapeutic use.
 
The observation came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking tighter control over the marketing and promotional strategies employed by pharmaceutical companies.
 
NMC directive on  generic medicines withdrawn
 
In 2023, the National Medical Commission (NMC) introduced new regulations under the ‘Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners’, requiring doctors to prescribe only generic medicines. The guidelines warned that failure to comply could lead to penalties, including suspension of medical licences.
 
However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly opposed the government’s directive. The body questioned the rationale behind continuing to licence branded medications if the government aims to prioritise generics.
 
Following widespread backlash from the medical community, the NMC was forced to put the implementation of these guidelines on hold.

More From This Section

Flood, Tripura Flood

Northeast floods worsen; 36 dead, over 550,000 affected across states

Flood, Tripura Flood

Manipur flash floods: Over 56,000 people affected, 10,477 houses damaged

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Rain, storms likely in Delhi today; no heatwave for 7 days, AQI 'moderate'

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal cabinet clears addition of 76 castes to OBC list, new subdivision

Sikkim Floods

Northeast flood situation critical, toll rises to 36, over 550K affected

Topics : doctors in India Pharma Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon