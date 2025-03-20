Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RG Kar rape-murder: Parents get daughter's death certificate after 7 months

RG Kar rape-murder: Parents get daughter's death certificate after 7 months

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall in the emergency building of RG Kar hospital, sparking widespread protests

The victim's father had been demanding the death certificate since August 9 the day of the tragic incident (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Seven months after their daughter's rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her parents finally received her death certificate from West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Accompanied by the medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) of RG Kar hospital, the health secretary visited the deceased doctor's residence on Wednesday evening to deliver the original death certificate to her parents.

"They needed the original death certificate. Today, I came here and handed it over to them. No discussions were held," Nigam said.

The victim's father, who had been demanding the death certificate since August 9 the day of the tragic incident at the state-run institute said, "The health secretary suddenly arrived at our residence and gave us the original document."  "We have been struggling to obtain it. We sent an email in January and, even after that, had to go from one department to another, but no one cooperated," he alleged.

 

He also acknowledged receiving a link that could be used later to download a copy of the certificate.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall in the emergency building of RG Kar hospital, sparking widespread protests.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

