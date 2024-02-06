Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre impartial in distribution of funds to state govts: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the central government was discriminating against non-BJP-ruled while disbursing funds for disaster relief

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the central government was discriminating against non-BJP-ruled while disbursing funds for disaster relief.
Replying to a question on flood relief to Tamil Nadu, Rai dismissed the allegations that the non-BJP-ruled states were being discriminated against while disbursing disaster relief funds.
"In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive to the need of the state governments during any natural disaster and the central government provides all kinds of help during any crisis," he said, dismissing the allegation that Tamil Nadu was being discriminated against.
He also informed that Rs 2013 crore was still lying with the Tamil Nadu government under SDRF which it is free to spend for flood relief.
He said under the present government, inter-ministerial central team is being dispatched even before a request from the state government comes.
Rai said a total provision of Rs 33581 crore was made in 2010-15 in the State Disaster Response Force. The amount went up to Rs 61220 crore between 2015 to 2020 and to Rs 138122 crore in 2021-26, which is 282 per cent increase.
The central government has given an additional Rs 198173 crore to the National Disaster Response Fund between 2014-24, which is three times more than the previous decade, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The minister of state for home said Rs 65346 crore had been given by the central government as additional funds to the NDRF between 2004-14 while Rs 198173 crore has been given between 2014-24, which is three times more than the previous period.
Rai said the Modi government is working for a robust disaster mitigation initiative under which its aim is to ensure zero casualties of both life and properties.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

