Union govt extends tenure of CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta by nine months

The Union government gave a nine-month extension in service "on contract basis" to CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta on Saturday, the day of his scheduled retirement.

Gupta (60), a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-tax department, was appointed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) head in June last year.

He was scheduled to retire on September 30.

The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, with effect from 1.10.2023 till 30.06.2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers.

The CBDT is the apex policy-making body for the Income-tax department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

Also Read GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR Push to investment will create fresh employment opportunities: CM Dhami Security staff who used force against students to be punished: Manipur CM India to host PATA Travel Mart 2023 in Delhi from Oct 4-6: Tourism ministry 4.5 mn tonnes of waste at Bhalswa landfill to reduce by May 2024: Kejriwal Southwest monsoon withdraws from Delhi; city received above normal rains