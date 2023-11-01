GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming
Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing
Karnataka elections 2023: 13 of 25 contesting BJP ministers trailing
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm
Price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 101, effective from November 1
India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months
India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
UK officials pressured to drop IP law demands in India trade talks
Festive season spending booms as consumers splurge, buoying economy