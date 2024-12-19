Business Standard
Centre urges states to expedite water for 40 mn rural homes without access

Eleven states and Union territories have achieved 100 per cent coverage of tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission

Among the states, West Bengal has the lowest coverage at 53.9 per cent.

Press Trust of India
Dec 19 2024

The Centre is actively engaging with states that have yet to achieve 100 per cent tap water connection coverage for rural households, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister acknowledged that the 2024 deadline for ensuring tap water access in rural India has passed.

"There are still four crore households without tap water connections. The ministry is in discussions with the respective states and has urged them to expedite the process," he said.

Official data reveals that 79 per cent (15,37,22,950) of rural households have been provided with tap water connections so far. Over 19 crore rural households have been identified for coverage.

 

Among the states, West Bengal has the lowest coverage at 53.9 per cent, followed by Kerala at 54.13 per cent, Jharkhand at 54.62 per cent and Rajasthan at 54.95 per cent, according to the data.

Eleven states and Union territories have achieved 100 per cent coverage of tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

