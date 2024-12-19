Business Standard
Nitin Gadkari calls live-in and same-sex marriages 'against society rules'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warns live-ins and same-sex marriages defy societal norms, risking the collapse of social structure

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

In a recent interview with independent journalist Samdish Bhatia on YouTube, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared his views on live-in relationships and same-sex marriages, calling them “against the rules of society”. He argued that such practices could lead to the “collapse of the social structure”.
 

Gadkari’s views on live-in relationships   

When asked about live-in relationships, Gadkari deemed them “wrong”. He elaborated on his perspective by sharing an anecdote from a visit to the British Parliament, saying, “I went to the British Parliament in London where I met the Prime Minister and the foreign minister. They asked what the biggest issue in their country was. I said poverty, unemployment, starvation, etc. When I asked them the same question, they said the biggest issue in European countries was that the majority of the young population was not getting married.”
 
 
He further emphasised that declining marriage rates among the youth have long-term consequences for society. “How will children be born, and what will be their future?” he asked.
 

Social impact of live-in relationships  

 
Delving deeper, Gadkari argued that dismantling traditional social norms could have far-reaching repercussions. “If you dismantle the social lifestyle, what kind of impact will it have on people?” he questioned.
 
The minister also emphasised the responsibilities that come with parenthood. “It is the duty of parents to have children and raise them properly… If you someday say you have had children for fun and then just look on without responsibility, this won't work,” he said.
 

Gadkari on same-sex marriages  

 
Gadkari extended his criticism to same-sex marriages, stating that they would lead to “the collapse of the social structure”. Using a hypothetical scenario, he speculated about the imbalance in gender ratios and its societal consequences. “If tomorrow the proportion of ladies becomes 1,500 and men 1,000, then we would have to permit men to have two wives,” he said.

Divorce in an ‘ideal India’ 

When asked whether divorces should be banned in an ‘ideal India’, Gadkari dismissed the idea but reiterated his disapproval of live-in relationships. “Of course not. But live-in relationships are not good,” he said.
 
Gadkari concluded by saying that societal norms evolve and are ultimately decided by the people. He also clarified that his statements were based on his personal beliefs about what he considered detrimental to social harmony.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

