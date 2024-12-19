LIVE news: 5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam
BS Web Team New Delhi
An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district resulted in the death of five terrorists, officials stated. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving intelligence inputs.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is ready to form a committee headed by a retired judge to look into the Waqf properties issue. The chief minister also assured the Karnataka Assembly that the government will not remove those temples which are built on Waqf properties. In case notices have been served to them, then they will be withdrawn, he said. Replying to the question raised by the opposition BJP on the Waqf land issue in the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday, the chief minister said, "Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has given a detailed reply to the charges of the opposition party. "If they are not content with our reply, the government is ready to form a committee headed by a retired judge," the chief minister told the house. He also made it clear that the matter is not a prestige issue.
Many people took refuge at night shelters as the temperature dipped in the national capital on Wednesday night. The Delhi IMD recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours on Thursday early morning. A caretaker at RK Puram night shelter said, "In this night shelter, beds and mattresses are provided, and people get food twice a day. They get tea in the morning. They are provided with lockers. Machines are provided to heat water. An ambulance facility is provided if anyone gets unwell. A first aid box is provided. We have 18 beds here."
India has been key partner in Indo-Pacific on number of shared issues: US
During the four years of the Joe Biden administration, India has been a key partner of America in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues, the US State Department said on Wednesday. "Over the course of our time in the Biden administration, India has been a key partner in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues," Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters at his daily news conference.
