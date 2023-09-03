Confirmation

Heatmap

Chandrayaan-3 rover has completed its tasks, is set into sleep mode: Isro

At present, the battery was fully charged and the solar panel oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3

Artist's illustration of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)

Press Trust of India Sriharikota (AP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 12:41 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3's rover 'Pragyaan' has completed its assignments on the lunar surface and set into sleep mode, ISRO said on Saturday.
The space agency's announcement came hours after its chief S Somanath said the lunar mission's rover and lander, 'Pragyaan' and 'Vikram', respectively were functioning well and they would be put to "sleep" soon to withstand the night on the Moon.
"The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off. Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander," ISRO said in an update on social media platform X.
At present, the battery was fully charged and the solar panel oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023.
 

"And we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night," he said.
Topics : ISRO Isro projects Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 12:26 AM IST

