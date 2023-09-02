Confirmation

BJP has assured us of fair deal in govt, LS elections: Praful Patel

The Bharatiya Janata Party has assured that "justice will be done to the NCP in the government as well as in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections," said the former Union minister

Praful Patel used the aircraft multiple times in 2012 when he was civil aviation minister

Praful Patel (File)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Praful Patel, a senior leader of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, on Saturday said the BJP has assured his party a fair deal in the government as well as in the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections.
The Ajit Pawar faction joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state in July this year. There was no dispute in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance, Patel said at a press conference here.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has assured that "justice will be done to the NCP in the government as well as in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections," said the former Union minister.
As to the next round of the expansion of the Eknath Shinde cabinet and appointment of district guardian ministers, Patel said discussions were on. On Friday's meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance (of which the Sharad Pawar-led rival NCP faction is a part) in Mumbai, Patel said it was only a "photo opportunity event" and they could not even agree on the grouping's logo or a convenor. There were conflicts over contesting elections in West Bengal and other states and it indicated that the Opposition's alliance would not contest elections together, he said.
To a question about the allegations against the Adani group, Patel said the issue was before the Supreme Court which has appointed a committee.
He questioned why Adani issue was being unnecessarily brought up again and again and why should a business group be made part of politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCP BJP Politics

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

