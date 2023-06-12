close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chandrayaan-3 to be launched between July 12 and 19, says ISRO chief

If all the tests go smoothly, Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious plan to land on the surface of the Moon, will be launched between July 12 and 19, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said

Press Trust of India Kottayam (Kerala)
ISRO

ISRO

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

If all the tests go smoothly, Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious plan to land on the surface of the Moon, will be launched between July 12 and 19, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said here on Monday.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a one-day workshop and space exhibition at Kothavara St Xavier's College organised by ISRO, Somanath said that the Chandrayaan has already reached the launch pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, from U R Rao Satellite Centre.

"The final preparations are going on. It will be completed by the end of this month. At the same time, the rocket, LVM-3, is going to be used for this launch. Its assembly is going on. All parts for its assembly have reached Sriharikota," Somanath said.

He said the rocket assembly will also be completed by the end of this month and then there is a process to integrate Chandrayaan-3 with the rocket. He said that too would be done in the last week of June and many tests will follow.

"There is a window for launch between July 12 and 19 and we can only launch it during that window. We can do it later also but we will suffer fuel losses," Somanath said.

However, he said, the launch would be conducted during this window only if all the tests are conducted successfully.

Also Read

Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 will be launched in middle of 2023: ISRO chief

ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3

How has Isro elevated the Chandrayaan-3 design set to launch in July

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year, says ISRO Chief

ISRO getting ready for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Official

Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill brought under control, say officials

Need to maintain utmost vigil along international borders: Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Speaker hosts members from particularly vulnerable tribes

G20 edu ministers' meet in Pune on June 22, foundation literacy in focus

Ports shut, 7,500 shifted as Gujarat braces for cyclone 'Biparjoy'

He said in order to prevent any problems during the upcoming launch, corrections have been made in Chandrayaan-3, in its hardware, structure, computers, software, and sensors.

"More fuel has been added, the landing legs have been strengthened further. Big solar panels have been fixed for more energy production. Another additional sensor is also added.

"To measure its speed, a 'Laser Doppler VelociMeter' instrument, which was developed in the last year, has been added. We have also changed its algorithm and new software has been added to help Chandrayaan to land in another area if there is any failure at the scheduled spot," the ISRO chief said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI penalises Bihar State Co-op Bank Rs 60.20 lakh for various shortcomings

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Chandrayaan-3 to be launched between July 12 and 19, says ISRO chief

ISRO
2 min read

Incentives on cards to increase LPG cover in remote, inaccessible areas

cylinder, LPG
3 min read

Most Popular

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms

Rating agencies: Derated and now berated
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon