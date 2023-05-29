close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year, says ISRO Chief

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission is aimed at showing critical technologies to land the spacecraft on the south pole of the moon in less than two months

BS Web Team New Delhi
ISRO

Photo: ISRO

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year, S Somnath, Chief, Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) confirmed on Monday.
Chandrayaan-3 mission is aimed at showing critical technologies to land the spacecraft on the south pole of the moon in less than two months. The mission will carry instruments to analyse the thermo-physical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment, and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

While the scope of these scientific instruments on the lander and the rover would encapsulate the theme of 'Science of the Moon', another experimental instrument would study the spectro-polarimetric signatures of the Earth from the lunar orbit, which would fit in the theme of 'Science from the Moon', ISRO officials told news agency PTI.
Chandrayaan-3 had completed the tests that proved its ability to withstand the harsh acoustic environment that the spacecraft would have to endure during its launch in March.
 
These tests were particularly demanding, because the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which would be launched by LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III)--earlier referred to as GSLV Mk III -- from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, consists of three modules: propulsion, lander, and rover.
"Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of Lander and Rover configuration", an ISRO official told PTI.

Also Read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know

ISRO gears up for space tourism takeoff, expects commencement by 2030

The sun to moon: India's space sector is gearing up for an eventful 2023

Tamil Nadu farmers worried as wild animals destroy standing crops

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

Maha cracks down on lane-cutting on Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune expressways

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

DMRC sets up pulse polio booths at 18 metro stations; check list here


The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till the 100 km lunar orbit.
Lander payloads consist of 'Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment' to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; 'The instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity' for measuring the seismicity around the landing site; and 'Langmuir Probe' to estimate the plasma density and its variations.

A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US space agency, will also be carried out for conducting lunar laser ranging studies.
Rover payloads include  'The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer' and 'Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy for deriving the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the landing site.

The Lander would have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which would carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Indian Space Research Organisation BS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP govt running away from caste census, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav
2 min read

Nepal honours climbers to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

mount everest
2 min read

Xiaomi partners Optiemus to manufacture audio products in Noida

Xiaomi's 5G phones to get standalone network updates from October
2 min read

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Acer 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop (Photo: Acer)
2 min read

Atomberg raises $86 mn in series C funding from Temasek, Steadview Capital

startups, unicorn, funding, fintech, MSME, listing, companies
2 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

Arrest us, says Rakesh Tikait in support of protesting wrestlers

Bengaluru: BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event, at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, Monday, May 30, 2022. Black ink was thrown at him by an unidentified person amid the event. (PTI Photo
2 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon