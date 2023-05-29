Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year, says ISRO Chief

Chandrayaan-3 mission is aimed at showing critical technologies to land the spacecraft on the south pole of the moon in less than two months. The mission will carry instruments to analyse the thermo-physical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment, and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year, S Somnath, Chief, Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) confirmed on Monday.